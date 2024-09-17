Artem Chigvintsev's Lawyer Speaks out Amid Nikki Garcia Divorce

Artem Chigvintsev is keeping quiet about his divorce from Nikki Garcia for now. An attorney for the Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, commented on his response to the former WWE star's Sept. 11 divorce filing in a statement to PEOPLE six days later.

"At this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceeding," said attorney Ilona Antonyan. "The parties are focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son [4-year-old Matteo]." Antonyan added to the outlet that "as a standard practice, the divorce response preserves Mr. Chigvintsev's financial rights to support and fees. Failure to check these boxes in the responsive pleadings waives the right to seek such remedies. There is no motion pending for spousal support or fees, also known as the Request for Order." Chigvintsev and Garcia "intend to resolve all pending issues on mutually acceptable terms," the attorney concluded.

As Garcia, 40, filed for divorce, she requested sole legal and physical custody of Matteo with Chigvintsev being allowed visitation rights. She also asked for the court to terminate both parties' ability to receive spousal support. On Sept. 13, Chigvintsev filed a response asking for joint legal and physical custody of Matteo and for his estranged wife to pay spousal support as well as his attorney fees.

The Total Bellas star filed for divorce from Chigvintsev almost two weeks after the dancer was arrested on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse in Napa Valley, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 29. Chigvintsev called 911 on that day, and in an audio clip of the call obtained by TMZ, he claimed that "his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party.]" Chigvintsev canceled the call while the paramedics were en route, but police made their way to the property later the same day to arrest him.

Chigvintsev was booked in the Napa County Jail, where his bail was set at $25,000. Less than an hour later, Chigvintsev's bail had been posted and he was released from behind bars. At the time, a rep for Garcia released a statement reading, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Chigvintsev and Garcia first met in 2017 as partners on Dancing With the Stars Season 25. They would reconnect following Garcia's split from John Cena in 2018 and welcomed son Matteo before ultimately tying the knot in 2022.