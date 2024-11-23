Jesse James’ Wife Bonnie Rotten Files for Divorce as Both Spouses Claim Abuse

Jessie James and former adult performer Bonnie Rotten are once again on the road to divorce. According to Page Six, the couple has been on-again and off-again since their wedding in 2022 and seems to finally be at the end of their time together.

Both James and the former adult performer filed temporary restraining orders against each other and both made abuse allegations. In court documents, Rotten claims that James “slapped her” in the face and “punched” her in her throat.

The documents also show that she moved with her 1-year-old son, Bishop, out of the house she shared with James. She also responded to James allegations, calling it “part of his ongoing attempt to manipulate and gaslight me.”

“For the safety and well-being of our child, I will not engage in litigating this matter in the press,” Rotten said. “I trust the legal process to address these issues appropriately and respectfully ask for privacy during this time.”

The couple started dating in 2021 before tying the knot in June 2022. James alleged that the former adult star attempted to break his finger before their wedding, and alleged that she used her thumbnail to poke a hole in his skin.

Rottem has filed for divorce several times during the marriage, first filing in Dec. 2022 and accusing James of cheating. She would withdraw the filing shortly after. She had refiled later in the week, but went quiet until the pair welcomed their son Bishop in June 2013.

