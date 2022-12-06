Gisele Bünchen Offers Rare Life Update in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce

It's been over a month since Tom Brady and Gisele Bünchen revealed that they were getting a divorce. Now, Bünchen is offering up a rare and brief update on how she's doing after her split, per the New York Post. As the publication highlighted, the supermodel is very "happy" right now amid the celebrations for her daughter Vivian's birthday at Walt Disney World.

On her Instagram Story, Bünchen shared photos from her recent Walt Disney World excursion. In one snap, Bünchen posed with her loved ones for an Incredibles-themed photo. She captioned the photo by writing, "Happy kids, happy moms! Thank you @waltdisneyworld!" Alongside her friends, she celebrated the 10th birthday of her daughter, Vivian, whom she shares with Brady. The youngster turned 10 years old on Monday. The birthday celebrations will continue later on in the week, as Bünchen and Brady's son Benjamin will turn 13 years old on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Gisele Bundchen and friends at Disney World (December 4, 2022) pic.twitter.com/7pwYz8W99C — Gisele Bündchen Daily (@giseledaily) December 5, 2022

As previously mentioned, this Walt Disney World-themed update comes over a month after Bünchen and Brady first revealed that they were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. At the time, both the model and the athlete took to social media to share statements about their split. Bünchen's message began, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart." She continued, "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

In his own post, Brady referred to the decision to end their marriage as "painful and difficult." He wrote, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." The quarterback continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."