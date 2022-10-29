Gisele Bündchen Shades Tom Brady in Divorce Announcement
One detail in Gisele Bündchen's public statement regarding her divorce from Tom Brady has fans applauding. Many observed a subtle aspect of her message that seems to be a clear shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who infamously retired then un-retired from the NFL before the current season. She made sure to use the phrase "my priority" when noting the well-being of the couple's children, seemingly implying that Brady was not putting his family first. This thought is strengthened by the fact that she does use the "we" pronoun afterward, so this wasn't just a message from solely a personal perspective.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she wrote on Friday. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."
Scroll through to read observers' thoughts on the note and the perception that Brady picked football over his family.
Tom's statement said their "children will continue to be the center of ***our*** world in every way."
Gisele's statement says "***My*** priority has always been & continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."
That's a hell of a statement on it's own. https://t.co/Mha6qF9RKt— ᵒʷˡᵉᵉᵃˡᵉᶜᵏᶻᵃ 🐂 (@owleealeckza) October 28, 2022
"Notice the language difference – Tom always uses 'we' and Gisele says 'My' priority is/was the children," one person noted. "Then she switches to saying 'we' will co-parent. She makes it clear that she thinks that Tom's priority was not the children (but presumably football instead)."
The subtle shade in her post 😝. My girl https://t.co/w8AJIfmHt2— AJM (@armandojasonmjr) October 29, 2022
"It's funny how Tom and Gisele say their kids are their priority with this divorce," a second person wrote. "I'm like, 100% sure his only priorities are himself and his football career."
"My time to be like every other one here: But the nuance of Gisele and her ex husband divorce announcement like he saying 'my wife and I' Gisele only calling him by his name, he putting all in 'We' Gisele saying 'my priority is always my kids,'" a third person said. "I don't think this was that amicable."
👀👀Gisele offers a bit more clarity with her post, that’s for sure. https://t.co/s6diHX62XX— A Pimp Named Slickback (@__lunardreams) October 28, 2022
A fourth person tweeted, "Translation: Tom loves football more then me! So I'm done!"
"Who unretires from football instead of spending time with a goddess like [Gisele]?" another person tweeted. "Gisele is doing what's best for her – making herself a priority when it's quite clear that Tom won't."
Another observer noted, "Good for Gisele ... nobody should be with someone that isn't going to make them a priority. Being taken for granted sucks."