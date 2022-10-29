Gisele Bündchen Shades Tom Brady in Divorce Announcement

One detail in Gisele Bündchen's public statement regarding her divorce from Tom Brady has fans applauding. Many observed a subtle aspect of her message that seems to be a clear shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who infamously retired then un-retired from the NFL before the current season. She made sure to use the phrase "my priority" when noting the well-being of the couple's children, seemingly implying that Brady was not putting his family first. This thought is strengthened by the fact that she does use the "we" pronoun afterward, so this wasn't just a message from solely a personal perspective.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she wrote on Friday. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

