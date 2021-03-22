George Clooney Reveals Nutella Prank He Taught His Kids to Play on Wife Amal Clooney

✖

George Clooney is passing on his prankster ways to his children. The Midnight Sky star admitted in a preview of a new interview with the TODAY show's Hoda Kotb obtained by ET Canada that he had been setting up wife Amal Clooney for quite the surprise with the help of 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella and a jar of Nutella.

"My whole job really is to teach them terrible things," Clooney joked in the interview. "And I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother." As his wife, an international humanitarian and high-powered barrister, has "very serious conversations" with people all over the world, Clooney explained, "and then my son’ll come in with a nappy on his head," which he called a "stroke of genius."

As for the Nutella's role, Clooney said of the chocolate spread, "You can take it, you can put it in the nappy as if there’s been an accident and then you can put it sort of down around one of your ankles as if you’ve just taken off your nappy. And they pull [it] off of their foot, the nappy, and they hold it out like this. And she goes, ‘Oh, oh, okay, wait, don’t move.’ And they take it and they eat it."

When Kotb asked if Amal spent more time disciplining their children or her husband, Clooney replied, "No, me. She doesn’t discipline them at all. They don’t need discipline. It’s me. She’s like, you know, ‘Really? That’s what they learned today?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you know.’ The worst thing you can do is leave me alone with them for a long period of time because the things they learn are just horrific."

Clooney has been open about the hilarities of parenthood in the past, revealing in December on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he and Amal "did a really dumb thing" when it came to raising their children, which was allowing the toddlers to become fluent in Italian when neither he nor his wife speak the language. "I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian," the Ocean's Eleven star revealed, joking that he had "armed [his children] with a language" they aren't afraid to use to skirt parental direction. "I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stranzo,'" the Oscar-winner said, using a fake Italian accent to make his point. "I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me."