George Clooney Jokes He 'Drinks' to Survive Quarantine With Twin Toddlers

Quarantine has been tough on everyone having been a drastic change in lifestyle for millions around the world, on top of a global pandemic. While many have joked about drinking a little more these days to handle this new way of life, George Clooney is no exception. The actor joked in an interview that he "drinks, mostly" to "get through" quarantine with his two children.

During an interview with George Stephonopoulos with Good Morning America, Clooney was asked during their virtual interview about how he's coping being a parent of twins while also in quarantine and his response sparked laughter. "How did you get through months of quarantine with toddlers in the house?" Stephonopoulos asked. Clooney responded with, "Well, you know, I drink, George, I drink," he joked while laughing, adding, "That's how you get through it."

While the two laughed about his response, he did get serious for a moment and discussed the real tough part about the whole thing is that he can't be with his parents, saying he "can't be with my mom and dad and my sister in Kentucky." He continued with, "But here at the house, I've got an amazing wife and two funny knuckleheads that make me laugh, and I get to wake up with them every morning and put them to bed every night."

Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella in June 2017 and have since kept the two parents very busy. While Clooney has admitted in the past to being shocked they were expecting twins, since he was up for one, but wasn't sure how he was going to handle two at once, the actor can't help but to gush over his 3-year-olds.

"It's funny, they're twins, but they're very different. Ella is very shy around adults. We have a Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie, and she's like 125 lbs. of sheer energy. She got stung by a bee, and now when we walk the dog and hikers go by, Ella kind of hides her face while Alexander walks right up and says, 'Rosie got stung by a bee.' He explains it to every single person," Clooney said to PEOPLE.

He continued to say how much he's learned becoming a parent and especially one to twins "because you're raising them both a the same time," adding, "but you realize how little it has to do with you." The actor said that they are born who they are and that he just hopes to help guide them on their path in life.