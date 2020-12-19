Amal Clooney recently launched a book, The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, in which she published the 1,000 page legal text with fellow professor Philippa Webb. While being recognized in a virtual launch, the lawyer noted in her speech the one thing she would never do again to husband George Clooney "for the sake of our marriage." Thanking her husband, Clooney admitted how patient and supportive he was, knowing good and well it was a process for the both of them.

"I also want to just end by thanking my husband, George. I know this process seemed interminable to him, especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session' over and over again," she said according to Entertainment Tonight. Clooney was talking with The International Bar Association and Oxford University Press at the time.

"The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process he was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring," she gushed. "I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one. I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you.' For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again."

While she feels she put him through the ringer, the actor seems more than pleased to go through whatever just to be with her after he joked she left him on his knees for 20 minutes when he proposed "out of the blue." George told CBS' Sunday Morning according to E! how much his life changed when he met his wife saying, "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

Admitting he didn't know how "un-full" his life was until her, the two now share 3-year-old twins that have brought both of them so much joy. In an interview with Good Morning America, George joked that he's been doing a lot of drinking while in quarantine in order to handle being the parent of two young children with limited options of keeping them entertained. He also gushed over being a first-time dad and admitted that he was scary to become a father so late in life but loves every minute of it.