George Clooney Jokes Quarantine Life Has 'Been an Adventure' With Family

✖

George Clooney recently opened up about how the past year has gone for him, joking that quarantine life with his family has "been an adventure." The 59-year-old shared his experience during an actors roundtable discussion for the Los Angeles Times, revealing that he's been "mostly inside the house" for nine months. "I have 3-year-old twins, so that’s been an adventure in a lot of washing dishes and changing diapers." He then quipped, "My own, mostly."

Clooney and his wife Amal, 42, married in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017. The two-time Oscar winner confessed that he would love to see other important people in his life — such as his 87-year-old father, Nick Clooney, a former journalist — saying, "I miss being with my family." He added, however, that he and Amal "have a great deal of gratitude" for being able to quarantine safely and "have some security." Lastly, Clooney offered some insight into how he's handling the overall pandemic, saying, "It’s been a crappy year. It has. But we’re gonna get through it. If I didn’t believe that, I don’t know how we’d raise kids in this world. We’re gonna get through these things and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better."

In addition to Clooney, the roundtable featured actors Delroy Lindo, Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun, Gary Oldman. Lindo shared how things have been for him as well, saying, "It sounds really cliché, but it’s been good to be spending time with my family. I try to remind myself that despite whatever my personal circumstances are, I’m a lot better off than a lot of other people."

The legendary actor then shared that he contracted coronavirus at one point. "I got the first round of COVID in March, and I was very sick. I did not have breathing problems, but I had the exhaustion, I had the lack of appetite. I lost 18 pounds."

Ahmed added, "I struggled a little bit with stopping working. I think like a lot of us, I can get caught up on the treadmill and don’t know how to stop, then I had to sit still. [But] there’s a lot of reflection and potentially growth that can come out of it. We lost a couple of family members, and it really brought us all closer together." He than offered, "So my hope is that all the suffering and all the people that have lost loved ones isn’t in vain — that we can come out of this with a greater sense of clarity about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it."