'Game of Thrones': Lena Headey Just Married an 'Ozark' Actor

Wedding bells were ringing for Lena Headey last week. The Game of Thrones alum reportedly tied the knot with Ozark star Marc Menchaca in a romantic private ceremony at a vineyard in Puglia, Italy on Thursday, Oct. 6. The couple has been romantically linked since 2020.

For her special day, Headey a simple spaghetti strap white gown, which she paired with a white veil and flower crown. Menchaca, meanwhile, wore a three-piece blue suit, which he adorned with a rose pink tie to match his bride's flowers, images obtained by the Daily Mail showed. As she walked down the aisle, Headey grasped a bouquet of pink, purple, and orange flowers, and she and Menchaha exchanged vows in front of a backdrop of white and pink roses.

The garden ceremony was witnessed by many of the actress' former Game of Thrones co-stars, including her onscreen brother, Tyrion Lannister star Peter Dinklage, Varys actor Conleth Hill, and Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner, who attended the nuptials with her husband, Joe Jonas. Other guests included Michala Cutting, Brian Moore, Charley McEwan, and Rick Astley, as revealed by photos obtained by the outlet. In one such photo, Dinklage could be seen planting a kiss on the cheek of a fellow guest. Another image showed Turner and her husband posing with other guests. A third photo showed Headey playfully poking out her tongue as she posed alongside her new husband.

At this time, neither Headey nor Menchaha have publicly confirmed the nuptials, though that comes as little surprise given how the pair have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. Headey and Menchaha were first linked back in January 2020 after they were photographed together attending the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO series The Outsider. Months later, in November of that same year, a source told The Sun that Headey had a "blossoming relationship" with Menchaca and saw "no point" in living in the U.K. and instead saw herself living in the U.S. for the "foreseeable future." However, the couple never publicly confirmed their romance, and it is unclear when they became engaged.

Headey is of course best known for her role as Cersei Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series in 2017. She earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress every year from 2014 to 2019. Menchaca, meanwhile, is a San Angelo, Texas, native who starred as Russ Langmore on Netflix's Ozark. He also starred in episodes of The Sinner, Manifest, Black Mirror, Hawaii Five-0, and HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider.