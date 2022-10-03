'Bringing Up Bates': Trace Bates Just Got Married

Congratulations are in order for Trace Bates! The Bringing Up Bates alum is officially a married man after he and Lydia Romeike tied the knot in Jefferson City, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 1, just over a year after they became engaged. Following the romantic nuptials, which were witnessed by some 350 guests, Romeike gave fans their first look at the big day, sharing several images on Instagram

Alongside a gallery highlighting the special day, including a sweet image of the newlyweds rowing away in a boat with a sign reading "just married," the new bride wrote, "yesterday was an absolute dream come true," adding that it "still feels so surreal! Can't believe we get to spend forever together." She went on to send out a "huge thank you to all the sweet people that spend many many hours making the day perfect!"

For her walk down the aisle at the Hill Barn wedding venue, Romeike wore a stunning French crepe fabric gown designed by Renee's Bridals, according to PEOPLE, which featured floral and leaf appliqués and satin buttons. The bride completed her wedding day look with a cathedral-length veil and a bridal bouquet filled with refluxed Playa Blanca roses and Wild Pearl Gypsophila. After exchanging vows in front of a gorgeous view of a pond and a rustic barn in a ceremony that was presided over by the bride's pastor, Dr. Dean Haun, the newlyweds joined their guests for their reception, where they cut into a 3-tiered wedding cake.

"Today our lives changed forever! We move from being best friends to being husband and wife – so surreal! There are no words to describe how excited we are! We have waited for this day for so long," the newlyweds told PEOPLE. "Celebrating with our family and friends and making our vows to love and follow Christ together is priceless. The wedding planning has had its challenges, but the best part of it all is that we are going to drive away to spend the rest of our lives together!"

Bates and Romeike first began dating in August 2021 before making their relationship Instagram official that December. Months after that, Bates, the eighth out of the family's 19 kids, dropped to one knee and popped the question on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee, in March of this year. Their wedding was met with a round of celebratory comments, with Bates' brother, Lawson Bates, writing, "SO happy for y'all!!!" The official Bates family Instagram account replied, "It was the most incredible day!!!! So absolutely gorgeous!!! Such beautiful memories already! What a wonderful start you two have together."