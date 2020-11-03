✖

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, is reportedly dating an actor from another acclaimed TV show. Headey is dating Ozark star Marc Menchaca and is reportedly planning to move from the U.K. to the U.S. full time. Headey was previously married to Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013, with whom she shares son Wylie, 10. She also shares 5-year-old daughter Teddy with Dan Cadan.

A source told The Sun last week that Headey, 47, "sees herself" living in the U.S. for the "foreseeable future." She has a "blossoming relationship" with Menchaca, 45, and sees "no point" in living in the U.K. "Dan is still pretty cut up about the break-up and is worried about how often he’ll see his little girl as she plans to take him with her when she moves from London," the source added of Cadan. Headey's reps did not comment on the report.

Menchaca is a San Angelo, Texas native who starred as Russ Langmore on Netflix's Ozark. He also starred in episodes of The Sinner, Manifest, Black Mirror, Hawaii Five-0, and HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider. He also had a recurring role in Homeland from 2011 to 2012. He co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the 2013 movie This Is Where We Live.

As for Headey, she starred as the villainous Cersei in every season of Game of Thrones and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series in 2017. She earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress every year from 2014 to 2019. Since the show ended, Headey has focused on voice acting work, playing characters in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Wizards, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Infinity Train, and the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Just last week, Headey joined another animated series. Headey and Luke Wilson signed up to voice characters in New-Gen, a series based on the Marvel Comics series by J.D. Mattoni, Chris Mattoni, and Julia Coppola, reports Deadline. Production on the show is already underway. It centers on twins, voiced by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and his brother Nick, who try to save the world of New-Gen from a war. Headey will voice Thea, the matriarch of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen, while Wilson will play Roboduck, who can burp fire.