Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Confirms She's Been Dating Harry Styles for 2 Months

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles recently sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted making out in Tokyo in late March. But, their romance may have begun long before that outing. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed that she and Styles have been dating for two months.

Ratajkowski appeared on a March 9 episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast, during which she spoke about dating someone. She said, "I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great.'" The model added, "But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh."

Ratajkowski went on to explain what she's looking for in a partner, particularly after her split from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. She said, "What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that's very important because I do have a full life. I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before." In addition to discussing her new relationship, the I Feel Pretty star also opened up about what it's been like to date in the spotlight. She explained that because of the coverage surrounding her romantic life, it's hard to "casually date."

"Every time I am photographed with someone – that's happened even when I've only seen them a couple of times," Ratajkowski said. "If you are dating multiple people at the same time, it's pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, 'I've only been seeing you for two days.'" She added, "Not that I need to worry about them, but it made it very complicated and gave me a lot of anxiety."

While Ratajskowski didn't specifically mention that she was dating Styles during this interview, it's likely that she was referring to him given the timeline of events. In late March, only a few weeks after the interview was released, Styles and Ratajkoski were spotted making out on the streets of Tokyo. The pair were in Japan for the singer's back-to-back concerts at the Ariake Arena as a part of his Love on Tour.