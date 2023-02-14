Eric André Shares NSFW Valentine's Day Photo With Emily Ratajkowski Surprise Cameo

It looks like comedian Eric Andrew and model Emily Ratajkowski are having a fine Valentine's Day together. On Tuesday, Andre posted two photos of them on Instagram wearing nothing but Emojis. He wished his followers a "Happy Valentine's Day" as he stirred the internet itself into a frenzy.

Andre's post included two photos of him lying on a couch nude, covered only by heart emojis. Behind him was a floor-length mirror which revealed that the photographer was an equally nuder Ratajkowski. Ratajkowski herself posted a much more reserved video featuring Andre on her Instagram Story. Ratajkowski separated from her husband in July of 2022 and filed for divorce in September. Since then she has been rumored to be dating numerous celebrities, but it looks like she and Andre have made a real connection.

Ratajkowski and Andre were first spotted out to dinner together last month in New York City by photographers from TMZ. The two reportedly spent three hours at a restaurant by themselves. They were then seen together at a New York Fashion Week event and on another lunch date in the West Village, according to a report by PEOPLE. Finally, on Monday night they attended a Knicks game together as seen on Ratajkowski's Story.

Ratajkowski's split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was followed quickly by a now-memetic tryst with comedian Pete Davidson. It's unclear how serious that fling was or how long it lasted, but it reportedly went on for no more than two months and ended in December. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has talked about her dating life on her podcast, High Low with EmRata, without ever confirming a specific relationship.

There, Ratajkowski has seemed frustrated by the media frenzy around her relationships. She said: "I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have one son together, Sylvester, born in March of 2021. She has worked hard to protect her child's privacy since then, even declining to discuss her child's sex at before he was born. Meanwhile, Andre is known to have dated actress Rosario Dawson for a time in 2016 and another woman in March of 2021. In 2016 he made waves for his blunt revelation that he is bisexual.

"I think everyone is bi, right? There's no such thing as sexual orientation, or race, or gender. Those are all obsolete man-made concepts. I'll say it again, a hole is a hole," Andre said at the time in an interview with Towerload Gay News. When asked if he was explicitly "coming out" as bisexual, Andre continued: "I'll f- anything that movies."