Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Reportedly 'Taking Break' After Controversial 'Don't Worry Darling' Release

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking a break. Per inside sources who spoke with PEOPLE Magazine, the couple is "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," says one source. "It's a very amicable decision." Wilde has two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Luckily, the new exes are said to be amicable. "They're still very close friends," says the source of the pair, adding, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The former pair were first linked in Jan. 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while attending a friend's wedding. In Oct. 2022, Wilde was spotted by fans cheering on Styles from the crowd at his Harryween concert in LA. They were also spotted kissing on the street in New York City. But their relationship hasn't been without drama. They had had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don't Worry Darling, with claims that Wilde and the film's leading actress, Florence Pugh, were at odds.

"The public pressure on them has been difficult," the source added. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship." In Sept. 2022, dozens of crew members were moved to release a statement hitting back at the endless rumors. "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," said the team, noting that Wilde was "an incredible leader and director."

Styles told Rolling Stone in Aug. 2022 that he also wanted to keep his personal life private. In the article, he noted: "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively. There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."