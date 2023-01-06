Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Dates

Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about dating post-divorce after being recently linked to stars like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt. The model, who filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September amid rumors that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, confessed she attracts the "worst men" on her podcast High Low With EmRata.

"I feel like I attract the worst men," Ratajkowski said, without naming any particular men. "Sometimes I'm like, f-, because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."

Ratajkowski was previously linked to Davidson back in November after the two were spotted getting cozy on numerous dates, but Page Six reported in December that the two had split. "Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source told the outlet at the time, adding that that's "fine with both of them."

Since then, Ratajkowski said it's been difficult navigating the dating world. "That's what I hate with dating ... men in particular," the Gone Girl actress reflected. "They're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."

Ratajkowski called it "so f-ked up and unfair," adding, "I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and ... what it means for their own identity." Ratajkowski didn't give details when it came to which of the men she was dating that inspired her opinion but was also briefly linked to Brad Pitt before she was dating Davidson. She has since been spotted with artist Jack Greer, spending a quiet Christmas week date at the Commerce Inn in the West Village. Davidson was recently spotted a number of times with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders,