Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Romance Rumors With Tokyo Makeout Session

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted heavily making out on the streets of Tokyo earlier this week as they walked about the city. The pop star and the model can be seen passionately kissing in a video published by the Daily Mail Saturday. During a night out on the town in Japan, where he recently played back-to-back concerts at the Ariake Arena as part of his Love on Tour, Ratajkowski stroked Styles' cheek as they kissed against a silver van. The British publication also obtained a clip of the pair dancing with one another. Ratajkowski, 31, wore a pink puffer jacket over a crop top and long black skirt, while Styles, 29, wore a black coat and pants.

Previously, the singer dated his Don't Worry Darling director and co-star Olivia Wilde. In November 2022, it was reported that Styles and Wilde, 39, had ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating. A source told Page Six at the time that the exes were still very close friends but had "different priorities," which included the House alum being "focused on her kids." Wilde's ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis shares two children with her: an 8-year-old son named Otis and a 6-year-old daughter named Daisy. A bitter custody battle between her and Sudeikis, 47, has raged since their split in 2020, with Wilde accusing Sudeikis, above all else, of trying to "litigate her into debt."

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/F2PXeK7wli — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

Ratajkowski, on the other hand, is presently in the middle of divorce proceedings from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she has a 2-year-old son named Sebastian. As of September of last year, when she filed for divorce from her four-year marriage, Ratajkowski has been linked to comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André, as well as the artist Jack Greer and the DJ Orazio Rispo, who have all been seen with her. In an interview on her podcast High Low, Ratajkowski recently talked about what it is like to date in the public eye, saying, "Anytime I go on another date, everybody knows." Styles is also known for keeping his dating life under wraps. Last August, He said to Rolling Stone, "I don't think I've publicly [dated] anyone." He continued, "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."