Eddie Van Halen's Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Shares 'Family' Video Montage Tribute to Late Rocker

Valerie Bertinelli is continuing to pay tribute to her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, following his death. Just days after their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed the legendary guitarist had died following a battle with cancer, Bertinelli took to social media Tuesday to share a photo montage.

Spanning more than a minute long, the video, captioned "Family"” features a series of images from their relationship, including a photo of Van Halen cradling Bertinelli's baby bump. The former couple married in 1981 and welcomed Wolfgang, their only child, in 1991. The montage went on to document their family over the years, showcasing smiling family portraits. The video ended with an image of the couple at the beach with their son, the two lifting him up by the arms. That same image had been shared by Wolfgang just a day prior without caption.

The tribute came several days after Van Halen passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had been battling throat cancer for years and had traveled between the U. S. and Germany for radiation treatment in recent years, though his health had reportedly begun to rapidly decline in the 72 hours leading up to his passing, which was confirmed by Wolfgang in a statement which said in part, "Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning… My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Shortly after, Bertinelli broke her silence on his passing. Sharing a black-and-white photo of their family, the actress wrote, "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love." At the time, Bertinelli had also shared her son’s post with a string of broken heart emojis.

Since Van Halen's passing, those closest to him have shared numerous tributes, with Bertinelli also frequently taking to her Instagram Story to share throwback photos. The former couple had met on August 28, 1980, in Shreveport, Louisiana, with the actress having shared several photos from the night. After welcoming their son in 1991, they separated in 2001. They divorced in 2007.