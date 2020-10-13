Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Heartwarming Beach Photo With Dad Eddie and Mom Valerie Bertinelli

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, is continuing to mourn the loss of his father. After confirming the news of his father's death last week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet throwback family photo at the beach, marking just his latest tribute to the late legendary rocker.

Shared without caption, the photo showed a young Wolfgang happily smiling as his father and mother, Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, sweetly lilt him up by the arms as they walk along the beach. Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981 and welcomed Wolfgang, their only child, in 1991. In 2001, they separated before finalizing their divorce in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen) on Oct 11, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

Van Halen died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 6 following a years-long battle with throat cancer. Shortly after his father's death, Wolfgang took to Twitter to share the tragic news and officially break his silence, writing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Prior to his death, Van Halen, 65, had been battling throat cancer for years and traveled between the U. S. and Germany for radiation treatment. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the guitarist's health began to decline in the days leading up to his passing. He died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday morning with his wife, Janie, his son, Wolfgang, and his brother, Alex, by his side.

Since the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's death, numerous people close to him have taken to social media to pay their respects. Along with multiple tributes from his son, Bertinelli has also spoken out. In a post shared to Twitter on Oct. 6, the One Day at a Time actress, sharing a black-and-white photo with the musician and their son, reflected on the impact Van Halen had on her. She said that her "life changed forever" when they met, adding that Van Halen "gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang." She also said that amid his battle with cancer, he kept his "gorgeous spirit."

Van Halen's wife, Janie Liszewski, also spoke out, writing on Instagram that her "heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces." She said that she "never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness," adding that "saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow."