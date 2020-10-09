Eddie Van Halen's Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Shares Rare Photo From the Night They Met

✖

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, is sharing fond memories after the 65-year-old rocker died Tuesday following an arduous battle with cancer. The actress, 60, shared several throwback photos to her Instagram Story Thursday from her time with the guitarist, including one shot from the night they met in 1980.

One photo shows Bertinelli with her arm around Van Halen's shoulder in Shreveport, Louisiana. In another, she hugs him on Christmas in 1980. A black and white photo taken at The Forum in Los Angeles in 1981 shows the couple smiling together on a couch. In another, they smile with their young son Wolfgang, who is now 29, from the Central Park carousel in 1993. To see the photos, view her Instagram Story before it expires or click here.

Bertinelli and Van Halen tied the knot in 1981 and were married for more than 20 years, welcoming their only child Wolfgang in 1991, before separating in 2001 and getting divorced in 2007. They were on good terms at the time of Van Halen's death and he even attended her wedding to her current husband Tom Vitale. Bertinelli was among the family present at the hospital with Van Halen at the time of his death, including Wolfgang and Van Halen's wife, Janie.

Bertinelli previously shared a heartfelt tribute to her ex, saying her "life changed forever" when they met. "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote on social media, also sharing an old family photo. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin," Bertinelli continued. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Wolfgang first broke the news that Van Halen had died. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on social media. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."