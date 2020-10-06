Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Confirms His Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

✖

Wolfgang "Wolf" Van Halen posted a somber statement on the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen on Tuesday afternoon. News of Van Halen's passing had gone public less than an hour beforehand, in a report by TMZ. Wolf was not shy about admitting how heartbroken the death left him.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolf wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broke and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Fans flooded the comment sections of Wolfgang's tweet with grief and condolences. Many said they were as heartbroken as he was, sharing their long histories with Eddie Van Halen and his music. Others shared their own losses in solidarity.

"I am floored. Being a fan since '79, Van Halen have been 'my band' ever since. I've had countless hours of happiness listening to the LPs, and seeing them live whenever they came to town," one fan wrote. "I am SO sorry for your loss Wolfgang. The music your dad created will last forever."

"I have no words other than to say god speed to one of the finest musicians that has ever graced our planet," another fan tweeted. A third added: "Incredibly sorry for your loss. And the world's."

Eddie Van Halen was suffering from throat cancer for over a decade, and he repeatedly fought it off. A source close to the 65-year-old rock star told TMZ that his health began to decline about 72 hours ago, and doctors then discovered that the cancer had moved to his brain, and some other organs as well. He reportedly passed away at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday.

Van Halen was surrounded by family at the time of his passing, including his wife, Janie, his son Wolfgang and his brother, Alex — the drummer of their legendary band. Many fans remarked that this was a comfort, at least, since so many people are now able to be with their loved ones in the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolfgang was born in March of 1991, during his father's first marriage to actress Valerie Bertinelli. The two split in 2007, and Van Halen later remarried to actress and stuntwoman Janie Liszewski. Liszewski had also worked as Van Halen's publicist.

Wolfgang Van Halen remains the current bass player for the band Van Halen, having played with other major acts as well. He continues to receive thoughts and prayers from fans on social media.