'DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Recreates Rihanna's Halftime Show With Husband Maks and Son Shai

Peta Murgatroyd is bringing a bit of Super Bowl realness home. The pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro did her best Rihanna impression as she took on a recent social media trend, dancing in a red cropped sweater and matching sweatpants while showing off her baby bump as she channeled the "Diamonds" singer at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Meanwhile, Murgatroyd's husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their 6-year-old son Shai tore it up in all white as her backup dancers.

As Murgatroyd lip-synched to "Bitch Better Have My Money," Chmerkovskiy and his little boy pretended to dance, going in and out of frame as Murgatroyd showed off her belly behind them. "We just couldn't help it! Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!" the dancer captioned the post on Instagram Sunday.

The happy couple announced in January that they were expecting a second child after a long and difficult fertility journey. "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that [Maks] and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of her belly. "After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer...we have a healthy bun in the oven. It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

"This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for," she continued that baby number two would be "coming June 2023." The pro dancer later told PEOPLE that she initially didn't think she was pregnant. "I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks," she said, noting that after so many miscarriages, she didn't want to get her hopes up. "It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked,'" she shared. "So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."