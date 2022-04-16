Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Break Up? Unconfirmed Cheating Rumors Swirl

✖

A rumor about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breaking up circulated on social media this week, but now it looks like it's probably untrue. The original story was that Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi has firmly denied the rumors on Instagram, and a source close to the couple told TMZ that it is not true as well.

The story that ASAP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna spread like wildfire on social media this week, but it seems to have no basis in truth whatsoever. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the rumor originated with fashion blogger Louis Pisano, who posted about it on Twitter on Thursday. Pisano has now "formally apologized" to Rihanna, Rocky and Muaddi. Many fans are fixated on this story and how it became a sensation so quickly.

Rihanna is currently pregnant and Rocky is the father. The two have been together since November of 2020, but were friends long before that as well. On top of that, Muaddi works for Rihanna's fashion brand Fenty, so the layers to this rumor are intricate. Muaddi's long-winded denial was enough to convince many fans that the story was false.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously," she wrote. "However in the last 24 [hours] I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

"Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!" she concluded.

Insiders on Rihanna's team gave TMZ a similar denial. They said that the stories of Rocky cheating and the story of Rihanna breaking up with him are "100 percent false on both accounts," and "1 million percent on true. They're fine." Fans wasted no time in making jokes out of the whole situation on social media – not just aimed at the people involved, but aimed at themselves and social media in general for pouncing on the rumor so quickly.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the public at the end of January 2022. There's no word on when she is due just yet, but the latest photos have fans speculating that it must be coming up soon.