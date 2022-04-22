Rihanna's Shoe Designer Addresses Rumor A$AP Rocky Cheated on Rihanna With Her

✖

Despite the cheating rumors, Rihanna's shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, has categorically denied any affair with A$AP Rocky, describing them as false rumors created with "malicious intent." A firestorm of speculation followed a tweet that suggested A$AP had cheated on the pregnant star with the shoemaker. On Friday, Muaddi took to social media to express her feelings regarding Thursday night's reports. The Fenty designer said she didn't think it was appropriate to respond or clarify an "unfounded lie." However, she felt she had to address the rumor because it affected friends and family.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," she wrote on Instagram. "I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hours I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

"Therefore, I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for," she continued. "While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!" Discourse about the celebrity couple exploded after fashion blogger Louis Pisano tweeted on April 14, "Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

(Photo: aminamuaddi/Instagram)

"Amina was responsible for designing Fenty's footwear offering, and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label," he wrote. "A$AP & Amina is not new, though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA."

Pisano took to Twitter shortly after Amina's denial to apologize to all involved in the rumor. Despite proclaiming himself as "the messiest fashion influencer on the internet" in his Twitter bio, the fashion blogger's message was noticeably restrained. "Hi all, so I'd like to address the situation," Pisano began. "Last night, I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received."

"I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc, because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it," he added. "So I'd like to formally apologize to all parties involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused."

He continued by claiming he was too caught up in the drama of social media and promised to change. "I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I'm going to move away from."

'I'm going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I've gotten away from using them for more positive work. Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama," Pisano concluded. TMZ reported earlier today that a source reportedly connected to both artists had insisted that the cheating and split rumors were "100% false on both counts," adding "one million percent not true. They're fine."