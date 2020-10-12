Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Drips Sadness While Sulking at Site of Beach Proposal

✖

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich is making it clear that he isn't over their relationship. Over the weekend, the former The Young and the Restless actor was seen heartbreakingly reminiscing on the past when he was spotted crying at the beach where he proposed to Lovato back in July, just two months before their very public breakup.

In video captured by TMZ, which can be seen by clicking here, Ehrich can be seen sitting by himself shoeless on the beach, his head down and his arms folded. At one point in the minute-long clip, he stands up and talks on the phone, picking up a piece of seaweed and tossing it back into the waves. In other moments, Ehirch appears to wipes away tears and is perhaps even seen praying as he sits with his hands folded.

Ehrich's beach visit came just two weeks after news broke that Ehrich and Lovato had gone their separate ways. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, which was the first to break the news, Lovato, 28, and Ehrich, 29, "decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers." Acknowledging that it was a "tough decision to make, the source added that the former couple "have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Ehrich, however, has offered a differing viewpoint on the split, stating on Instagram shortly after the report that he learned of their split not from Lovato, but "through a tabloid" as he was "in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people." Although an insider has denied those claims, Ehrich has doubled down on them, also alleging that Lovato's fans have "bullied" him. Speaking with TMZ last week, Ehrich pleaded with people to stop bullying him over the split and requested that the give both him and Lovato privacy.

At this time, Lovato has not publicly commented on the breakup, though she appeared to make a reference to it when she shared a video focusing on the phrase "Dogs over people" printed on her shirt. She also shared a photo in which she was not wearing her engagement ring.

Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March, with the actor dropping to one knee to pop the question on a Malibu beach on July 22. Announcing their engagement at the time, Lovato said that Ehrich makes her want "to be the best version" of herself.