Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged

Demi Lovato is engaged! After just a few months of dating, the pop star's boyfriend, former The Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, officially popped the question. The 29-year-old asked Lovato, 27, to marry him in on a beach in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring.

Lovato shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a gallery of tender photos of the moment, writing that Ehrich makes her want "to be the best version" of herself. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else's partner," she began her lengthy caption.

"[Max Ehrich], I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too," she continued, adding that she "never felt so unconditionally loved" by a romantic partner, "flaws and all." She said he "makes [her] want to be the best version of [herself]" and that she's "honored" to accept his hand in marriage. "I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!" she concluded.

The photos immediately racked up plenty of congratulatory likes and comments, including well wishes from Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Meghan Trainor, Sarah Paulson, Hailey Bieber, Noah Cyrus, Jessie J, Adam Lambert, Kim Petras and Avril Lavigne. Ehrich even commented, leaving a string of sobbing emojis, one diamond ring emoji and several red heart emojis.

Ehrich also posted a few of the stunning photos to social media, writing in all caps on Twitter, "I love you so much [Demi Lovato] and will forever cherish your pure, beautiful, infinite soul." Over on Instagram, he gave a longer caption. "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he said. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby." He also added the same caption he wrote on Twitter, calling Lovato "the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world."

PEOPLE reports that despite the short duration of Lovato and Ehrich's relationship, the two have grown closer while social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told the outlet that Ehrich knew very quickly he wanted to marry the singer but waited until her engagement ring's custom setting was finished, adding that after two months "he already had the stone" and "it's huge."

In March, Lovato appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that she was single and loving herself. "I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever," she said. "I have to fight those battles on my own, and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself."