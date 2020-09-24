Demi Lovato's Engagement to Max Ehrich Reportedly Ends Two Months After Proposal

✖

Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after Ehrich proposed to the "Confident" singer. Lovato, 28, and Ehrich, 29, began dating in March and got engaged on July 22. The break-up was a "tough decision," a source close to the situation told PEOPLE Thursday.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source explained. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together." Neither star has mentioned the break-up on social media. Lovato did recently share a video on her Instagram Story, focusing on the phrase "Dogs over people" on her t-shirt.

PEOPLE's report followed rumors from other outlets that the relationship was in danger. One source told Page Six the engagement was "not over yet... but it's on its way there." Another source told InTouch Weekly the relationship was weighing heavily on Lovato. "Demi has a lot riding on this engagement," the InTouch source said. "She’s so in love with Max that she’ll do anything to protect it, but it may be backfiring." The insider said Lovato's decision to live in Georgia while Ehrich filmed a movie was a bad idea. The Young and the Restless actor "needs his space," the source told InTouch. "It's no secret that he's feeling overwhelmed."

While they were in Atlanta, fans began sharing screenshots of alleged tweets Ehrich sent back in 2010, in which he allegedly praised Selena Gomez over Lovato. In an Instagram Stories post, Lovato said the screenshots were "fake" and blasted those who try to create a dispute between two women. "Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s—t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER," Lovato wrote.

Ehrich and Lovato announced their engagement on Instagram with a collection of photos taken in Malibu and a close look at the stunning diamond ring. Lovato wrote that Ehrich made her want "to be the best version" of herself. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote. "To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else's partner." Following the situation with the alleged tweets, a source told E! News Lovato was "truly in love" with Ehrich despite reservations those close to her had about him.