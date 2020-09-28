Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Doubles Down on Claim He Didn't Know About Breakup

✖

Demi Lovato's ex-fiance Max Ehrich doubled down on his claim that he learned about their breakup from tabloids, not the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer herself. Insiders disputed that on Saturday, claiming Lovato told him she was calling off their engagement. The two dated for six months and were only engaged for two months before reports about the split surfaced on Thursday.

On Sunday, the former The Young and the Restless actor shared several messages on his Instagram Story in response to the split. In one lengthy message, he said he was on the set of his movie Southern Gospel when the crew and his co-stars "literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid." According to Ehrich, "This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of my engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job." The cast, crew and their families were "relying on me to do my job."

Ehrich asked the media to "end this narrative" and instead focus on "more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless." The actor then shared a screenshot of a private message he received that read, "To find out over the Internet was beyond anything I could've ever imagined a person could do to another human." Although this seemed supportive, Ehrich wrote, "Leave me alone."

In another message, Ehrich claimed he and Lovato "haven't even officially ended anything to each other. Literally." He said he was "in real-time" with his followers. He also praised Lovato's music and he just wants "her to be healthy and safe." Ehrich also shared a message directly to Lovato. "If you're reading this... I love you always... unconditionally... no matter what," he wrote.

On Saturday, Ehrich claimed he heard about the split from a tabloid "while in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people... God bless." However, a source told E! News Ehrich was not telling the truth and Lovato told him before the news was reported. The source claimed Ehrich was "just trying to stay relevant" and her family was "so relieved" Lovato ended the relationship.

Lovato has not commented on the situation. She appeared to make a reference to it on Thursday by sharing a video focusing on the phrase "Dogs over people" printed on her shirt. She also shared a photo in which she was not wearing her engagement ring. Over the weekend, Lovato shared videos of herself watching a UFC match and Rugrats episodes.