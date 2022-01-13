David Beckham Leaves Cheeky Message for ‘A—hole’ Victoria

After over 20 years together, David and Victoria Beckham still know how to tease each other. In a new Instagram story, the former Spice Girl shared a cheeky note that the famed soccer player had left her with her lunch. “Enjoy lunch a—hole… Come home happier,” reads the post-it note alongside a smiley face. “Lots of love you know who…”

“Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me,” Beckham wrote in the caption. “Thank you for my lunch [David Beckham].” The couple met in 1997, married in 1999, and share 4 children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

Beckham wrote about when they met in a letter to herself for British Vogue in September 2016. “Love at first sight does exist,” she wrote. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

“I’m very lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he’s great and we’re very equal at home and we’re a very, very good team,” she also said In a 2017 appearance on TODAY. “We complement each other. He’s the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day, just seeing him with the children and how he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other.”