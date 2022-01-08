David Beckham’s Son Romeo Debuts Massive Neck Tattoo Inspired by His Dad’s

David Beckham’s son Romeo showed off his new tattoo in honor of his dad. The 19-year-old flexed his two new tattoos recently on his Instagram story: one on his hand and the other behind his neck to mimic his soccer player father’s artwork.

The piece on his hand showed a bird with the words “Lead with love” underneath. The second tattoo behind his neck showed angel wings with a cross in the middle, echoing a similar tattoo on the back of his father’s neck. “@_DR_WOO_ MASTERPIECE ONCE AGAIN,” the model wrote on his story under the picture. The piece is surely a great addition to the family’s collective number of body art. David Beckham famously has over 60 tattoos himself –– one of which is Romeo’s name located just under the angel wings on his back.

The move comes shortly after the junior took another page out of his father’s book by dyeing his hair blonde. Romeo shared a photo of the two with matching hairstyles which was received by his followers with a hefty amount of excitement. “Twinning handsome fellas [heart emojis],” one follower wrote. While another commented, “Same same, but different.” A third user added, “Romeo looks more like David than David does!”

Romeo first went platinum blonde in May, a move which quickly earned a response from his dad whose blonde hair was a signature staple in the late ’90s and early 2000s. “Nice hair [heart emoji] @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from,” he wrote under his son’s post. David shared another photo of the new hair do alongside his two sons (Romeo featured in the middle, his brother Cruz on the right) on Instagram in July. “Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s,” he said in the caption.”By the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it.” He also included the hashtag DadDidItFirst for effect before including his sons and their hairstylist in the caption. Since then, Romeo’s traded in his light-colored locks for his darker hair.