Spice Girls Hint at Possible Reunion Tour

Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) could soon be piling back into their infamous double decker bus for a Spice Girls reunion tour. Just two years after the beloved ’90s girl group reunited, minus Beckham, for a brief tour, Sporty Spice herself teased the possibility of yet another reunion, revealing that she and her former bandmates are “constantly” talking about another tour.

Chisholm dropped the news during a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Asked by stand-in host Howie Mandel if there were any plans to get the group back together, Chisholm admitted, “I really hope so.” The singer went on to reveal that “we’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan.” Reflecting on the group’s most recent reunion, Chisholm added, “we did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. islands two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time.” Chisholm said the group has “to come back. Because we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing.”

Chisholm’s remarks come just a month after The Sun reported that the Spice girls are planning a world tour for 2023. While speculation has been ongoing for years now, the rumors gained more traction after members Bunton, Mel B, and Halliwell were seen arriving at London’s Corinthia hotel for a meeting reportedly about a potential reunion. A source told the outlet that Chisholmj joined the group via Zoom. One source claimed, “the four girls have been discussing a world tour for a while, and this – very confidential – meeting was put in the diary so they could iron out the final details. The current plan is the tour will begin in Australia and go from there.”

If a tour does come to fruition, fans shouldn’t necessarily expect to see the Spice Girls back in action anytime soon. Discussing the possibility of a reunion tour in a previous interview with PEOPLE, Chisholm noted that the ongoing pandemic has impacted plans for virtually all musical artists, and would likely pose an obstacle to a reunion. According to The Sun‘s sources, the alleged current plans are for a world tour in 2023.

The group last toured together back in 2019, though they were not joined by Beckham. Their last world tour as a group of five was from 2007 to 2008. Teasings of a reunion come after the Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut single “Wannabe” in July.