Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Had Their Wisdom Teeth Made Into Necklaces

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicola Peltz will always have a piece of each other now. The two both took to Instagram to show off their wisdom teeth that Peltz had made into custom necklaces. The two both took to Instagram to share their love for one another while showing fans their new accessories.

"I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces [Brooklyn Beckham] you're my best friend," Peltz captioned the photo of both holding their golden necklaces. The actress also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring, while Beckham sported a slim, gold ring on his pinky. Beckham then reposted the photo and wrote, "Words can't describe how much I love you [Nicola Peltz]." He added, "I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever."

He then shared photos of his own according to PEOPLE writing even more endearing captions about his soon-to-be wife. "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," he wrote before ending it with, "Love you [Nicola Peltz]."

The two got engaged in July 2020 and surprised fans online when he posted a photo of the two with Peltz sporting a huge rock on her finger. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx." Fans flooded the comment section with their love and support. Beckham even received praise from his parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

David and Victoria have been married for 21 years, coming up on 22 in July. His father and mother have both approved of Beckham's engagement — that seemed rather quick to some fans. However, the two look more in love than ever. Earlier this month, Beckham was caught wearing a ring that is engraved with his fiancé's name on it and the words that read "love of my life." Just weeks after he proposed for Peltz, Beckham was also seen wearing a ring that held a single diamond on the band as well.

Beckham has always been very close with his family. He shares three other siblings: Romeo, Harper and Cruz. The entire family consistently shows their fans sweet family moments with everyone from fancy outings to days spent at home.