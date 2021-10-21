‘Dancing With the Stars’ JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Reportedly Break Up

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have split after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly reports. After Dancing With the Stars fans noticed Prew wasn’t in the audience watching Siwa perform amid the YouTuber’s remarks about going through a tough time, an insider told the outlet that the young couple did in fact break up.

“Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup,” the source revealed, saying the split came about two weeks ago. “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100%. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Siwa, 18, has since become close with her dance partner Jenna Johnson, although the insider said the 27-year-old pro has “nothing to do” with the breakup. “Jenna’s like a big sister to [JoJo],” the source explained. Siwa previously alluded to a difficult time in her personal life on Instagram earlier this month, writing, “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.”

“This week of my life has taught me SO much,” the Dance Moms alum continued at the time. “Live in the moment. Smile however you can. Whatever it takes to be happy, do it. … Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years.”

Siwa and Prew began dating in January 2021 and went public with their romance in February. Siwa called herself the “happiest I have ever been” at the time, praising Prew as the “most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world.” The two would get more serious as time went on, with Siwa revealing in August they had already swapped “I love yous.”