JoJo Siwa Hits Major Milestone With Her Girlfriend

JoJo Siwa has hit a major milestone with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and recently opened up about it in a new interview. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Siwa revealed that both she and Prew have said "I love you" to one another. The dancer and actress also went on to share how having Prew in her life has added a whole new level of happiness.

"It's cool. It's really fun," Siwa told ET. "I've had my mom, obviously, my whole life, who's always been right by my side and who I love so much. Literally my rock for forever. And it's cool to have love and support in a different way, you know what I mean? ... Having this love makes it all so much greater. It just adds, and it's awesome." She went on to say, "We just love to be together. We don't care what we do as long as we're having fun."

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew's honeymoon phase is far from over. 💗 https://t.co/Lf59qDbZPB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 27, 2021

Siwa later shared an adorable story about how her love of glitter has led Prew to grown an appreciation for it as well. "She was like, 'I like stuff that I never liked now. I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was like, 'I like glitter. I like sparkles.' All the time she'll always kiss my head, and I always have sparkles in my head," Siwa said. "And her whole face, she'll have a glitter beard. She's like, 'No, I like it. It's my girlfriend's glitter.'"

Siwa first shared her truth earlier this year, posting a TikTok while wearing a shirt that read "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER." IN a mother video, she was seen dancing to Lady Gaga's hit "Born This Way." IN April, she sat down with People and opened up about what life has been like since sharing her truth with her fans.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," she said, then going on to speak about her girlfriend. "I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual." Siwa continued, "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

The star then added, "I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."