JoJo Siwa Shares Photos Cuddled up to Girlfriend Kylie at Disney World

✖

JoJo Siwa couldn't hide her smile while cuddling up to girlfriend Kylie Prew during a magical day at Disney World! The Dance Moms alum, 17, shared some sweet snaps of moments from their day, including cuddling up on Splash Mountain while Prew flashes the thumbs up at the camera and posing for a silly shot with the group. "I’m happy:) so so so happy," Siwa captioned her post.

The YouTuber's followers were thrilled to see her so happy, with Gigi Gorgeous commenting alongside heart-eyed emojis, "awwwww," and Frankie Grande writing alongside the same emojis, "ME NEXT!!!!" Another person following Siwa commented, "Aweee! I’m very very proud of you!" and a different person wrote, "Nawwww love seeing you so happy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Siwa came out as part of the LGBTW community in January, thanking her followers on social media for all the "most endless amount of love and support." She continued that she was "really, really happy," especially that the world now got to see that side of her life. "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome…" the teen added. "I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

In February, Siwa went public with Prew's identity, celebrating their one-month anniversary by going Instagram official. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Siwa continued to gush over Prew during the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards earlier this month, calling her the "most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world" while encouraging people to love who they love. "If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall in love with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible," she said. "Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated."