JoJo Siwa Enjoys 'Most Perfect' Girlfriend Kylie in First Valentine's Day Together

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa celebrated her first Valentine's Day with her girlfriend Kylie and could not contain her excitement. She shared a photo of herself riding on her girlfriend's back in a bathroom, with the two grinning from ear to ear. Siwa, 17, came out as gay in a viral tweet in which she wore a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" that she received from a family member. Later, Siwa revealed she has a girlfriend and they started dating in January.

"It’s my first valentines dayyyy!! No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does," Siwa wrote. "I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more [than] you’ll ever knoww!" The post included the mirror photo, as well as a brief clip from a restaurant in which Siwa's girlfriend blew a straw wrapper in her face.

In the first six hours after publishing the post, over 570,000 Instagram users liked it and over 4,000 commented on the picture. "This is so cute," one fan wrote in all capital letters. "You are the cutest couple I seriously cannot," another wrote. "That’s awesome! Have a great day," another chimed in. "Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is beautiful," Love Is Blind star Carlton Morton wrote.

Siwa came out on Twitter on Jan. 22 after she posted a TikTok video where she was seen wearing the "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" shirt. In the video, she lip-synced to a verse in Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," singing, "No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive." She then posted a photo showing herself wearing the shirt on Twitter. The post has over 1.3 million likes.

On Feb. 8, Siwa shared a collection of photos and videos with her girlfriend, Kylie. Siwa said the two had been friends for over a year before Jan. 8, when they first referred to each other as girlfriends. "Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been," Siwa wrote at the time. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!"

During an Instagram Live session, Siwa told her fans she is the happiest she has ever been since coming out publicly. One fan asked Siwa how she would label herself within the LGBTQ community, but Siwa declined to describe her sexuality in a single work. She did not answer the question directly, adding that she does not "really know this answer." The dancer said there were still some parts of her life that she wants to keep private "until they are ready to be public."