'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Spotted Holding Hands Amid Romance Rumors

Dancing With the Stars might be bringing another couple together. Too Hot to Handle star and influencer Harry Jowsey and his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, have been rumored to be dating ever since they initially took the ballroom floor for the Season 32 premiere. According to HollywoodLife, the partners are keeping the rumors going after they were seen holding hands while out in public.

Arnold, 18, and Jowsey, 26, were at the Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 4 to attend the Tate McRae concert with friends. A TikTok video had captured the two holding hands while walking through the crowd as they left. Even before DWTS premiered, the two have been documenting their rehearsals on TikTok and more. It's very possible that they've just grown close over the last several weeks since being partnered up and are just close friends. Hand-holding could also be nothing. It's not easy navigating through a crowd, and it's possible they just didn't want to lose each other. But it's hard to tell which way they're leaning.

The duo actually addressed the dating rumors with ET following this week's episode. In response to what fans have been speculating, Harry Jowsey said that they "just enjoy hanging out, and we love each other. Keep the mystery in it." It seems the mystery will continue. As long as they keep dancing every week, that's all that really matters at this point. Whether they are dating or not, their chemistry, both on and off the ballroom floor is undeniable.

Season 32 marks Rylee Arnold's first season on Dancing With the Stars and her first season as a pro. Dancing runs in her family's blood, though, since she is the younger sister of Lindsay Arnold. The former pro has been showing her support to her little sister and Jowsey on social media, and it shows just how proud she is. Jowsey, meanwhile, is most known for his time on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and the New Zealand dating series Heartbreak Island. With almost five million TikTok followers, he definitely has a hand in bringing in the younger audience, even if he is off the market.

Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey are having a good time regardless if it's as partners, friends, or a couple. Either way, they are killing it on Dancing With the Stars, even if they do need some improvement. Fans can watch them return to the ballroom to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.