Country Singer and Netflix Star Reportedly Rekindle Their Romance Following Breakup

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes appear to have rekindled their relationship just two months after splitting in September.

The country singer, 31, and Outer Banks star, 33, are reportedly “giving their relationship another try,” an insider told Us Weekly after the duo was spotted together in Scotland earlier this month.

“Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try,” the source shared in a new report published Monday. “There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally.”

News of Ballerini and Stokes’ reunion also comes after the stars were videotaped dancing to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” while out in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where Stokes is filming the final season of his hit Netflix series. Last month, DeuxMoi also shared a video of the “Miss Me More” singer FaceTiming Stokes from the Keeneland race track.

Ballerini and Stokes confirmed they had broken up after two years together back in September, with an insider telling Us Weekly at the time that it was a “hard split” for the two.

“They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up,” the insider said, emphasizing that both Stokes and Ballerini were mature throughout their breakup.

“There is still a lot of love between them. Although it’s been a few years, Kelsea is still coming out of a divorce and figuring out what she really wants, and she’s not in a place where she’s going to just settle,” the source added, referencing the “Peter Pan” singer’s divorce from Morgan Evans in 2022. “Chase understood that, but in the end, they realized they weren’t aligning the way they hoped.”

Ballerini and Stokes first met in January 2023, just weeks after Ballerini slid into the Netflix star’s DMs while out with friends.

“He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me,” Ballerini recalled of their first face-to-face meeting on Call Her Daddy in November 2023, “and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, ‘Thank God you’re real.’”