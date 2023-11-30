Kelsea Ballerini Shares Spicy Details About Her Sex Life With Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini is "having a nice time" with the intimate side of her relationship with Chase Stokes. The country star, who split with husband Morgan Evans in August 2022 after five years, spoke candidly about her sex life with the Outer Banks star during Wednesday's new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Ballerini admitted that the sexual aspect of her relationship with Stokes is different than she's experienced with past lovers. "[Sex] was something that I always felt was very ... like my experience with it was very performative and for the other person. You know? And it don't be like that anymore," Ballerini revealed of her previous relationships. When it comes to her life in the bedroom with her current beau, however, the Grammy-nominated artist said with a laugh, "I'm having a nice time. I'm just having a nice time!"

The Rolling Up the Welcome Mat artist previously revealed that she first met Stokes after following him on Instagram and sliding into his DMs back in early December 2022. After the message was sent, the couple began dating, and they went public with their relationship in January 2023.

Now that she and Stokes have been together for nearly a year, Ballerini said she can understand how important sexual connection is in a relationship. "I mean, I didn't understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that," the "Yeah Boy" artist said. "I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with. You know? No, no, no – now I realize it's a connector for people."

"The safety it gives you is so beautiful," she continued. "You get to know yourself and it's a whole new world." When it comes to keeping things fresh in her relationship with Stokes, the "Miss Me More" singer said she and the actor make sure to have spontaneous date nights in order to push them outside of their comfort zones. "One thing that we've worked on because we both need control and power in a plan is to go out aimlessly and just kind of have an adventure," she said. "That's really fun for us to not have a plan and just get in the car and vibe."