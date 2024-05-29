Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Sweet Love Note Boyfriend Chase Stokes Left Her

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are going strong. We're only judging by this incredibly sweet love note the actor left for Ballerini, which she revealed on Instagram, but it certainly seems like a safe assumption that the pair are very much infatuated with one another.

"Hi Honey," begian the handwritten letter, sitting next to flowers, chocolates and a bottle of wine. "I hope your travels were good. I'm really glad the night and performance went well. You sounded incredible. I'm really really f—king proud of you."

"Thanks again for committing to being here," Stokes continued. "I hope you know it's not overlooked or underappreciated. Here's a little bottle of your favorite (Whole Foods edition) of wine to settle in with till I get back." He concluded the message, "I love you. I can't wait to see you."

Ballerini and Stokes have been dating since December 2022, following her split from ex-husband Morgan Evans. Ballerini and Evans — both country music singers — first met in 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia, where Evans is originally from. They started dating soon after and became engaged the same year.

In 2017 they were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in a quaint beach ceremony. On Aug. 29, 2022, it was reported that Ballerini had filed for divorce, with the country music songstress releasing a statement confirming the news.