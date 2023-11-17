Kelsea Ballerini Flips Double Birds After 'Blindsided' Performance Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini made a big statement from the stage recently, flipping double birds after a performance of her song "Blindsided." Amid her divorce from Morgan Evans, Us Weekly reports that Ballerini delivered a rendition of the tune, which is purportedly about her estranged husband. The moment was shared on Instagram and came while the country singer was filming a live audience episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Ballerini, 28, and Evans, 37 — both country music singers — first met in 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia, where Evans is originally from. They started dating soon after and became engaged the same year. In 2017 they were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in a quaint beach ceremony. On Aug. 29, 2022, it was reported that Ballerini had filed for divorce, with the country music songstress releasing a statement confirming the news.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," she wrote at the time. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end." Ballerini continued, "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

In a previous appearance on Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, Ballerini made some eye-opening comments about her relationship with Evans. During the conversation, Ballerini said candidly, "There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she said. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."

"I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs," she continued, "and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet.'" After being asked about why she slept on the couch so often, Ballerini stated that the couple had a "disconnection" for some time. "We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."