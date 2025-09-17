Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Split After Almost 3 Years of Dating

“Better Luck Next Time” to Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

The country singer and Outer Banks actor, both 32 years old, have called it quits after almost three years of dating.

According to a source from PEOPLE, “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

The news especially shocked fans of the couple, considering Stokes just posted a birthday celebration gallery on his Instagram feed just days ago. “although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love,” he wrote last Friday.

The two originally sparked dating rumors all the way back in January 2023 after attending a college football game together at SoFi Stadium, posting a photo together.

They later went public with their relationship at the CMT Awards in April 2023 by walking the red carpet together.

Ballerini’s career has taken off in the past few years, with five Grammy nominations and five #1 singles on Billboard’s Country charts. Her most recent hit, 2024’s “Cowboys Cry Too” with Noah Kahan, was also Grammy-nominated. Earlier this year, she served as a coach on the 27th season of NBC’s popular singing series The Voice.

Stokes is best known for his role as John B. in Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks. He’s had small roles in several other Netflix series, like Stranger Things, and most recently appeared in the streamer’s war thriller Valiant One earlier this year.