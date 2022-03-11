Christina Haack’s Fiancé Joshua Hall Speaks out After She Announces End of ‘Flip or Flop’

Christina Haack is moving on to a new chapter in her life with fiancé Joshua Hall. After the HGTV star announced Thursday that she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s show, Flip or Flop, would be ending after its 10th season, Hall took to her Instagram comments to leave a supportive comment for the number one lady in his life.

“You’re such an amazing woman who has inspired and will continue [to] inspire people everywhere,” Hall wrote in the comments of her announcement. “I haven’t been around for the whole ride, but from what I’ve been apart of so far, it’s no doubt I got the best version of you! Onward and upward my love.” Haack replied lovingly, “The best is yet to come my love.”

Haack and Hall were first linked in July of last year and announced their engagement in September 2021. Haack was previously married to Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson London, tying the knot with the British TV personality in 2018 and finalizing their divorce in June. Haack was first married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the two co-stars share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Despite their split, Haack and El Moussa have continued co-hosting Flip or Flop together, and the Flipping 101 star wed Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young last year. Anstead, meanwhile, has been dating Renée Zellweger after meeting on an episode of his discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Haack took to Instagram Thursday to announce her “bittersweet news” about the “end of an era” for Flip or Flop, revealing that the March 17 episode of the HGTV show would be its last. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘Wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network TV?’ And here we are, a decade later,” she wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support,” she continued. “I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It’s been a wild ride to say the least!! I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned.”