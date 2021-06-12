Tarek El Moussa Reveals Where He Stands in Relationship With Ex Christina Haack

✖

HGTV's Flip or Flop expert Tarek El Moussa shares that he and his former wife have found their groove as work partners now that they're no longer husband and wife. The former couple still works together on the home improvement/real estate series, which they've done for nine seasons, and have managed to continue working together through their off-screen separation. "We do a job. We do it well. We create great content on camera. We create a fun show for the fans and viewers and it's our life. We've been doing it so long that we enjoy it," El Moussa tells The List.

As for their relationship outside of work, the former couple mainly leaves their interactions to conversations about the kids. Any kind of friendship is reserved for his new fiancee Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset, who the host praises as his "best friend in the world." Yeah. Heather's the best," he shared. "And honestly, she's the reason why I'm doing so good on camera because I'm just happy. I'm happy." Moving forward, his family remains his main focus, and Tarek reports blending the new family has been a breeze.

"The kids are everything and we focus on the kids. We make sure they're the top priority," he said. "Heather just stepped up out of the blue. Two years ago she became bonus mom. She's turning into stepmom. The kids adore her. They love her. She takes care of them like they're her own. I just couldn't be happier. I mean, as a father, I just found the perfect person for our family. I'm very fortunate."

"My kids are my everything. I would never do anything to hurt my children," he continued. "It doesn't matter how hard it is. It doesn't matter how much it hurts me. I will never hurt my babies." Christina and Tarek share two children together: daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018 after being married for nine years. Christina remarried Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead in in December of that year, though the marriage was shortlived. The two filed for divorce in 2020. Tarek didn't have much to say on his ex's second divorce but gave a brief answer as to if he'd been around his ex following her recent split. "No, I have not. She just went through a divorce. Like I said, Christina and I, we worked together. Outside of work, we don't really hang out. We don't talk, other than [to] communicate about the kids," he told the outlet.