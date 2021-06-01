Christina Haack Decided to 'Dive in More Spiritually' Amid Divorce, Teases New 'Christina on the Coast' Season (Exclusive)

✖

Christina Haack is ready to start another chapter as the real estate expert takes on new adventures in her personal and professional life on Christina on the Coast, returning to HGTV Thursday, June 3. Haack opened up about what lies ahead for her as a busy mom of three following her split from husband Ant Anstead in an interview with PopCulture, revealing she's taken time to "focus internally" in the aftermath.

Haack and Anstead split in September 2020 after welcoming son Hudson in September 2019, and the HGTV star filed for divorce in November 2020. "I really took a lot of time to just really focus internally on myself," she told PopCulture. "I stayed home a lot, I just decided to work with a life coach who really helped me dive in more spiritually. There were some things I wanted to work on."

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S. not long after, Haack said she got to spend a lot of time with her kids and "focus on what's important." The two kids she shares with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa — daughter Taylor, 10 and 5-year-old son Brayden — were luckily able to return to school last year, which was something for which Haack was incredibly grateful. "I couldn’t imagine trying to do work and homeschooling at the same time," she admitted. "I think I would lose my mind."

Haack has been keeping busy over the past year, designing a stunning glass beachfront home in La Jolla, renovating a Spanish-style home into a modern hacienda, hunting for a new property in Tennessee, adding a new puppy to the family and even learning how to surf. "I just thrive in the chaos, unfortunately," she joked of juggling everything at once. "I just don’t even know how to not do it. ...I'm super high energy and I love to multitask!"

Doing the renovation in La Jolla was "amazing for [her] mental state," and has inspired Haack to seek out more coastal homes with "bigger budgets" to take on as fun projects. This entire season was even more fun-filled than usual, Haack revealed, as fans will get to see some special moments in her life and watch the homeowners put their trust in her hands for some creative new renovations. Christina on the Coast returns Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. In addition, each episode of the new season will be available the same day and time on HGTV GO as well as on discovery+.