Chris Rock Reportedly Dating HBO Max's 'Harley Quinn' Star

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are reportedly dating. The two have been spotted around Los Angeles together during the Fourth of July weekend. Bell, who voices Poison Ivy in the HBO Max animated Harley Quinn series, was previously married to artist Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016.

Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, were seen at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Friday. Rock was seen wearing a white shirt and white pants, while Bell wore a black cropped top and black jeans. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight they were holding hands during the outing. TMZ also published a photo of the two at Coast in Santa Monica Sunday afternoon.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell fuel romance rumors with dinner date in LA https://t.co/IJF2nMz4il pic.twitter.com/07r1NXfO0E — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2022

The two were also seen in St. Louis, where they enjoyed a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on June 13. TMZ published a video of the two watching the game from their box seats. They tried to keep a low profile, as Bell reportedly walked away from their seats when Rock did an on-camera interview. Rock was in St. Louis for a pair of shows on June 11 and 12 at the Stifel Theatre.

On Tuesday, a source told ET that Rock and Bell have been casually dating for a couple of months. "It's a good sign when he's making time for someone while on tour," the source said. "He's hyper-focused on his tour and [an] upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he's making seeing her a priority!"

The source added that Rock did not want to let the added attention stemming from Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars in March from letting him live his life. "Chris is in a really good head space right now. He's happy and enjoying life," the insider said.

Bell's outings with Rock come almost two years after she and Campbell announced their separation. "After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children... Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," Bell wrote in an Instagram statement in October 2020. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

Bell and Campbell share two children, Nova, 7, and Ozgood, 5. Bell stars in the Sundance movie Summering, which will hit theaters in August. She also directed two episodes of Hulu's Pam & Tommy series. Bell voices Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn, the acclaimed HBO Max series featuring Kaley Cuoco voicing the title character.

As for Rock, he and Compton-Rock are parents to Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18. In 2020, he was romantically linked to Megalyn Echikunwok. The next stop on Rock's Ego Death tour is The Masonic in San Francisco on July 6.