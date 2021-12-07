‘Harley Quinn’ Star Ron Funches Teases ‘Continuation’ of Harley and Ivy’s Relationship in Season 3 (Exclusive)

After showing fans a glimpse of what’s to come for Season 3 of Harley Quinn at DC Fandome 2021 this past fall, our favorite Mistress of Mayhem is swinging back into action in 2022 for an action-packed Season 3, and series star Ron Funches is giving PopCulture.com the lowdown. While promoting the table read of the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life for The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) benefiting mental health and enrichment programs for children with special needs, Funches teased he would leak the “whole plot from the beginning” before breaking out in a fit of laughter.

The actor, best known for voicing King Shark on the HBO Max adult-animated series, believes there will be a solid “continuation of the relationship” between Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) after the BFFs confessed their love for each other and decide to drive off into the sunset together, literally. “I think people really fell in love with it and the fact of them getting together near the end of the season is a beautiful thing and just watching them grow together as a relationship, I think, is what you’re going to see a lot in the next season,” he told PopCulture.

Funches went on to share that for his own character, the murderous metahuman criminal, there would be more of his tale showcased as well — no pun intended. “Then [with] me, also killing people and biting them in half as a murdery shark man.” When asked what’s the most enjoyable part about playing King Shark, Funches laughs. “I like yelling,” he said. “Getting the aggression out — it’s fun. It’s fun to just yell at people and just yell that you’re going murder people in a little booth.”

While a solid release date for Harley Quinn Season 3 has not yet been confirmed, the showrunner Justin Halpern earlier told the podcast Masters of None that it’ll be some time before fans can watch Season 3 “because animation takes so long.” Though he initially posited it could return at the end of 2021 or the “beginning of next year,” a teaser for the show during DC Fandome 2021 shows it will return “sometime in 2022.”

Previously reported by our sister site, ComicBook.com, Halpern told SYFY that the writers had no intention of breaking up Harley and Ivy in Season 3. “When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, ‘We don’t want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together,’” Halpern said. “It’s much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not?’ So yeah, if there’s a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, ‘Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?’ They’re a couple.”

Harley Quinn is currently streaming Season 1 and Season 2 on HBO Max. For more on the show and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.