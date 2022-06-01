Jada Pinkett Smith Comments on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

✖

Jada Pinkett Smith commented on her husband Will Smith's now-infamous Oscars slap on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk. Jada has made some comments about Will slapping Chris Rock before now, but fans have been dying to hear her go in-depth on her Facebook Watch talk show. When she did so, it was in the context of her own health, and the many misconceptions surrounding alopecia.

"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is," Jada said, kicking the show right into motion. She then got some of the more gossipy aspects of the conversation out of the way when it comes to Will and Rock specifically.

"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Jada revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia in 2018, and she has talked about it on social media and on Red Table Talk over the last few years. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, and in December of 2021 Jada posted a video on Instagram explaining that she had decided to shave her head and go to public events bald on purpose. She said: "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends... period!"

Rock had apparently not seen that video and had not heard about Jada's diagnosis when he took the stage at the Oscars 2022 ceremony just a few weeks later. He joked that Jada must be starring in a belated sequel to G.I. Jane, which prompted Will to walk up on stage and slap him on the world stage. Reactions to that infamous moment ranged, but many viewers felt that Smith was over-reacting and that this outburst may not have had much to do with alopecia at all, but other issues bubbling under the surface.

Rock still has not issued much public commentary on the infamous slap. Many fans are holding out for Will's return to Red Table Talk to discuss it in more depth. At the time of this writing, no such plans have been announced.