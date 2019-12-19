Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After More Than a Year of Dating

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are calling it quits after a little more than a year of dating. The Magic Mike star and “Price Tag” songstress broke up “about a month ago,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday. “They are still really close and still good friends,” the insider added.

Amid the breakup that reportedly happened a few weeks ago, Jessie J left a flirty comment on Tatum’s Instagram post promoting the upcoming Magic Mike live tour in Australia. In the post, he showed off a few of his dance moves in a quick video.

“I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan …” she wrote with a frowning emoji, referencing the famous scene from the movie.

Neither Tatum nor Jessie J have acknowledged the breakup on social media. Jessie’s latest post came in the form of a selfie on Wednesday night from Amsterdam, where she wrapped up her “last show of the decade.” Although she didn’t mention the breakup specifically, the news adds an extra layer of emotion to her post.

“To say I’m grateful to still do what I love is an understatement. When I think about what I have been through, what I have achieved and how you have all rocked with me in the past 10 years. Woof. Tears,” she captioned the post.

Reports that the couple had started dating first surfaced in October 2018, with sources saying that they had been quietly together for a couple of months amid Tatum’s divorce from actress and dancer Jenna Dewan. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” the insider said at the time.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April 2018 and filed for divorce the following October. They married in 2009 after falling for each other on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up. The exes share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

A year after their separation, Dewan, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend Steve Kazee’s first child together, wrote in her memoir that she felt “blindsided” by Tatum’s new relationship with Jessie J.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she revealed. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

The actress admitted that it was difficult to react to the news in the way she wanted, but she ultimately succeeded.

“It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That’s when your real character comes out,” she explained. “Instead of reacting the way I wanted to…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully.”