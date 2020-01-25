Channing Tatum and Jessie J Make It Instagram Official About a Month After Split

After a whirlwind of speculation, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together. While there were some confirmed reports they were back in a relationship, the couple made it Instagram official with a post to Tatum’s account Thursday night, showing an intimate moment between the two, adorned with inflatable unicorn horns.

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight,” the actor wrote in the caption. “Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

Tatum appears to have since disabled comments on the post. Suffice it to say, it’s quite the revelation that the two are back together after breaking up nearly two months ago. Earlier this week, a source close to the situation told E! News that they “took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” adding that they “seem very happy to be spending time together again.”

The couple broke up in late 2019 after having dated for roughly a year. In the wake of their split, reports started to surface that there were some difficulties regarding that both their personalities and their schedules limited their time together. Tatum was even hopping across the Atlantic Ocean while splitting his time between the U.S. and the U.K. to make things work.

Tatum did seem to be making the most of his few weeks of singledom, however. A source told Radar Online that he was “very active” on the celeb-friendly dating app, Raya.

“Nobody can quite believe he’s moving on so quickly,” they said at the time. “Fans were really rooting for him and Jessie as a couple but no doubt he’s getting plenty of matches for dates before Christmas. It doesn’t look like he’s nursing a broken heart or thinking about patching things up with his ex, and it’s likely Jessie’s friends have already seen the profile as the app.”

If Jessie J did see his Raya profile, it didn’t seem to matter. The two were spotted shopping with Tatum’s daughter, Everly, in Santa Monica last week. Even though it didn’t confirm anything, a bystander who spotted the trio told In Touch that they reminded them of a “really cute family.”

“They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” they recalled. “Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”