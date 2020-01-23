Channing Tatum and Jessie J Rekindle Romance After Splitting Nearly 2 Months Ago

It seems that Channing Tatum and Jessie J have gotten back together. An anonymous source told E! News that the two are “fully back together” after breaking up roughly two months ago. At least now Tatum can delete that dating app from his phone.

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source revealed, adding that the pair “seem very happy to be spending time together again.”

The couple started dating in 2018 and broke up late last year. Not long after, word of differences in both their personalities and their schedules eventually drove them apart. Tatum was allegedly hopping across the Atlantic Ocean while splitting his time between the U.S. and the U.K.

In the wake of the breakup, Tatum was allegedly very active on the celebrity-friendly dating app, Raya. However, news of their reconciliation comes just a week after the two were spotted out shopping with Tatum’s daughter.

Prior to Jessie J, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan for nine years, and his now-ex-wife admitted she was shocked he’d moved on so quickly with his love life.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she revealed in her memoir. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.” Dewan added that she had to ask herself, “How do I choose grace in this moment?”

Over the summer, Tatum went on a bizarre rant against a different app, Pattern, which specializes in astrology. “How do you know what you know about me Pattern?” Tatum asked in a video posted to Instagram, before asking his followers to submit their answers.

“I don’t even know if anyone should know this stuff,” Tatum said. “I was just in therapy yesterday — and yeah, I’m in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy — and I just get a notification on my phone this morning – whoops — pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy. Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone?”

Tatum later added, “You know what, Pattern people, you should just call me. That’s what should happen right now. You should just DM me… If you know so much, you know how to DM me. I need answers right now.”